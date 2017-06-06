Acapulco Gold

by Premium Cultivars
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
Strain rating:
Buy Here

About this product

The mysterious Acapulco Gold is very uncommon and difficult to get for both farmers and users. The strain’s history makes it one of the most popular and renowned types available. The landrace strain is of Central American origin. It receives its name not only from Acapulco, Mexico, where it may have originated but also from its resemblance to a nugget of gold.

In all likelihood, the experience of growing cannabis will be more pleasurable than you had imagined. Premium Cultivars recommends germinating your Acapulco Gold Feminized seeds using paper towels. As long as you have easy access to daily household items, you should be OK. Tweezers, paper towels, and a plate are all you need. Following the nine-step paper towel technique mentioned below, you can grow your Acapulco Gold seeds:

Please soak one of your paper towels in the water.
Place it on a dinner plate after wringing off the excess moisture.
Ensure the towel isn’t damp to prevent the seeds from becoming rotten.
4. Remove each Acapulco Gold seed from the packet with care and arrange them an inch apart on a paper towel. The roots may get intertwined if you place them too close together.
If necessary, moisten the paper towel used to cover your cannabis seeds.
Gently lift the towels to drain the remaining water from the plate.
Place the setup in a warm, dark environment to encourage taproot sprouting. On top of your fridge or in a kitchen drawer is the best place for it. Make sure your paper towels don’t dry by keeping an eye on them.
Planting seeds will help keep an eye out for sprouts at least twice daily. Your Acapulco Gold Feminized seeds should start sprouting between 1-5 days.
After the seedlings have established taproots, carefully transfer them to their final growth medium.

About this strain

Acapulco Gold is a rare sativa marijuana strain. As one of the most well-known strains, Acapulco Gold has been likened to dinner at a five-star restaurant. This strain produces effects that are motivating and energizing. This strain comes from the area in and around Acapulco, Mexico, and its orange hairs resemble a gold nugget, with gold, green, and brown colors and plenty of resin on the buds. An aroma of burnt toffee lingers when the bud is broken up. Acapulco Gold has a reputation for being one of the best cannabis strains ever created, and it's becoming more difficult to find. 

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Premium Cultivars
Premium Cultivars
Shop products
We are a cannabis seed bank specializing in feminized and autoflower cannabis seeds for sale. Our products are Premium in name and Premium in nature – these are the best cannabis seeds for sale online by quite some margin. Premium Cultivars has a proven track-record of selling the best cannabis seeds genetics in the USA.
Notice a problem?Report this item