Many people have heard about Green Crack and the Green Crack Autoflower Seeds that go along with it. Snoop Dogg fell in love with this magnificent hybrid and nicknamed it “Green Crack” after being originally known as “Green Cush.” The Green Crack Feminized Seeds have split into two distinct genetic lines. This predominantly Sativa strain has inherited Indica qualities from a well-known Afghani variety. It explains why the buds are so tightly packed.



Feminized Green Crack seeds develop into giant cola cultivars with a significantly tall height reaching around 5 ½ feet, or 65 inches. There is a great demand for Green Crack feminized seeds due to the cultivar’s potency.



Because they contain less than 2% CBD, Green Crack is a low CBD seed among growers. Growing Green Crack Cannabis Seeds is challenging, but the reward is worth it. Expect roughly two pounds of bud per plant if you work and purchase your seeds from a reputable seed bank like Premium Cultivars.



Growers of all skill levels get the most out of this plant. Even beginner growers who want to do a one-plant experiment in their closet or garden do it efficiently.



Whether grown inside or out, Green Crack Feminized can thrive. If grown outdoors, this variety is ideally suited to a Mediterranean environment with a lot of warmth and little humidity. Humidity control is essential for producing Green Crack Feminized Seeds in an enclosed space. A whole harvest gets wiped out by powdery mildew if this breed isn’t adequately protected.



These cannabis seeds grow best in temperatures between 70 and 80 degrees Fahrenheit and seem to do well in hydroponic and soil-based systems. Outdoor-grown plants produce 20 ounces of cannabis per plant, and indoor-grown ones make about 18 pounds per square foot, so expect the crops to grow about 3-4 feet tall.



Late September or early October is ideal for outdoor harvesting crops, as the flowering period lasts about seven to nine weeks.

