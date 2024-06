Lemon Skunk and Silver Haze are the parents of Lemon Haze, which is what you get when you cross the two. They have amber hairs on the trichomes that give them a yellow hue.



Premium cultivars advocate Lemon Haze Feminized cannabis seeds be germinated using the paper towel method. Below are the steps to be followed with this method:



You’ll need gardening tools like gloves and plates if you want to grow your own Lemon Haze Feminized Cannabis Seeds at home.

Soak some paper towels in water for a few minutes before you start cleaning. Remove wet paper towels by ringing them out.

To avoid having to go looking for a paper towel later, keep two on hand.

Using a piece of cloth, distribute your Lemon Haze Seeds. For optimum results, place the cannabis seeds one inch apart.

After that, cover the seeds with the first cloth. If necessary, add more water, but be cautious not to overdo it.

Lift the paper towels to examine any standing water on the plate below them to check for further moisture.

As soon as you’re done using the plate, put it away in a cabinet or drawer. The only thing that matters is that you’re somewhere warm and dark.

Maintain a constant moisture level in the seeds for the first 20 to 120 hours of germination to avoid drying them out. Don’t be afraid to keep an eye out for anything unusual.

Seedlings have sprouted; it is time to plant your Lemon Haze Feminized Cannabis Seeds in soil.

Show more