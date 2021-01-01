About this product

This strain was developed many years ago and is now consider an original Southern Oregon strain. The exact ancestry of Early Rouge is highly debated, but its results speak for itself. This is the strain you want. Enormous buds with incredibly high yields. Early Rouge plants can reach up to 15 ft. tall and 15 ft. in diameter with yields of 5 to 7 lbs per plant. Additionally, this strain is mold and pest resistant and it is an early finisher.



Every pack comes with 10 seeds for only $29.99!