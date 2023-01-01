Milk Breath is a hybrid that greets you with a powerful aroma on a first encounter. It leads with an earthy-veggie nose, followed by a hint of sweet-spice. Leaning on the Motor Breath expression, the buds brings out the haze—from structure to aroma.



Milk Breath is marked by small to medium-sized flowers that have a slightly tapered appearance, like mini cypress trees. These dense and chunky buds adhere in the solid structure that one would expect of a predominantly sativa strain. The tightly-curled leaves are a vibrant lime green and are shot through with hairy yellow and orange pistils. Finally, cloudy whitish trichomes coat the bud’s inner and outer nooks, giving these flowers a slightly dusty and glistening appearance.



When properly cured, Milk Breath has a decidedly earthy aroma, with notes reminiscent of soil and dried leaves. Some sweet and fruity accents mix with these dank scents and give the flowers a slightly fermented odor. Meanwhile, grinding up the tight buds gives off herbal and floral hints, evidence of Motor Breath in the lineage of parent strain Milkshake.



Regardless of how delicious it tastes or how high it gets, the main reason to get a batch of Milk Breath feminized seeds is sheer grower’s delight. With this fast-paced power grower, anyone novice to growing flowers indoors or out in the yard may attain A-level results. This lass would be an excellent contender for a beginner’s cannabis strain if such a thing existed.



Here’s your gal if you’re looking for a summer of quick sequential growth. Even the most seasoned grower will appreciate the toughness of this hassle-free, fully automatic workhorse.

