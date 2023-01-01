Point Break is a strain worthy of a Keanu Reeves cameo—High Times deemed it a Strain of the Day for 4/20 week 2023. This hybrid thrills with magenta, trichome-slick buds and fills the nose with the paradisal terps of its Tropicana Cookies (Mtn Cut) x Trophy Wife parents.



Opening a jar of Point Break smells like firing up the morning juicer, with invigorating whiffs of sour oranges and grapefruit that are so potent you can barely tell that it’s cannabis under my nose. Growers occasionally notice floral notes or a peppery back end, but you really have to look for them.



Point Break delivers across the board from its energizing effects to its easy-to-grow nature. It imbues its users with focus and creativity, making it a favorite for those with low-key hobbies that benefit from a little motivation boost. This includes those who enjoy yoga, working out, drawing, writing, hanging out with friends, or just cleaning up around the house. In the midst of around 26% THC, Point Break packs a few advantageous terpenes, namely Limonene, Linalool, and Myrcene, that give it its citrus-herbal notes.



Point Break plant’s flowers are big, heart-shaped, dark green and purple, and coated in thick orange hairs. Point Break is the perfect strain for those that are newer to growing as it is naturally mold/pest resistant and needs little to know extra care in regards to watering and general pruning along the way. This particular strain yields anywhere between 1-3lbs per plant outside in pots at least 8gallons in size. Indoor wise, this strain thrives as well as it doesn’t require anything special in terms of your average grow media lighting whether its HPS or LED during its flowering stage.

Show more