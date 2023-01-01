The Willies Kush Cake strain bloodline is both incredibly well-known and a complete secret. While this is not that unusual in cannabis breeding, it does leave some puzzled. The Willies Kush Cake strain is incredibly potent. It regularly tests at 30% THC, with a minimum of 20%. This makes for an especially strong effect, so newbies should take note.



As we all know, flower is not the only way to consume cannabis. Many folks prefer vaping thanks to its ease of use and discreet nature. Willies Kush Cake vape pens and weed vape pods are an awesome way to enjoy this sweet and succulent strain. With a robust terpene profile and resinous buds, Willies Kush Cake is perfect for extraction.



Flowers of Willies Kush Cake tend to be on the smaller side. The nugs, which cling together in a dense, clustered bud structure, are broad at their base and taper into a spade-like point. Hairy red pistils twist their way through the tightly-packed leaves. The leaves themselves are what really make Willies Kush Cake stand out , a mossy green, they are often mottled with deep shades of purple. These surprising hues are the result of pigments called anthocyanins in the plant’s genetics. When agitated by cold weather, these pigments create shades of blue and purple in much the same way that depleted chlorophyll levels cause foliage to change color in autumn.



While traditionally grown indoors, it can be cultivated anywhere and create huge, heavy yields in around 7-9 weeks. Willies Kush Cake thrives in a Mediterranean climate that is bright and dry. They can be resilient to mold. The ideal temperature is 65-80 degrees Fahrenheit, but try to keep humidity between 40%-60%.

