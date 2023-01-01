About this product
The Willies Kush Cake strain bloodline is both incredibly well-known and a complete secret. While this is not that unusual in cannabis breeding, it does leave some puzzled. The Willies Kush Cake strain is incredibly potent. It regularly tests at 30% THC, with a minimum of 20%. This makes for an especially strong effect, so newbies should take note.
As we all know, flower is not the only way to consume cannabis. Many folks prefer vaping thanks to its ease of use and discreet nature. Willies Kush Cake vape pens and weed vape pods are an awesome way to enjoy this sweet and succulent strain. With a robust terpene profile and resinous buds, Willies Kush Cake is perfect for extraction.
Flowers of Willies Kush Cake tend to be on the smaller side. The nugs, which cling together in a dense, clustered bud structure, are broad at their base and taper into a spade-like point. Hairy red pistils twist their way through the tightly-packed leaves. The leaves themselves are what really make Willies Kush Cake stand out , a mossy green, they are often mottled with deep shades of purple. These surprising hues are the result of pigments called anthocyanins in the plant’s genetics. When agitated by cold weather, these pigments create shades of blue and purple in much the same way that depleted chlorophyll levels cause foliage to change color in autumn.
While traditionally grown indoors, it can be cultivated anywhere and create huge, heavy yields in around 7-9 weeks. Willies Kush Cake thrives in a Mediterranean climate that is bright and dry. They can be resilient to mold. The ideal temperature is 65-80 degrees Fahrenheit, but try to keep humidity between 40%-60%.
About this brand
Premium Seed Market
With over 30 years of experience producing and testing over 150 varietals and the world's top strains in Oregon. We pride ourselves on providing top quality seeds at a price that you can afford. We can offer seeds at this very reasonable price, because we are the grower and we do not purchase seeds from any other entity. No wholesaler involved! Here at PSM we provide seeds that anyone can grow successfully, beginners to experts alike. Here in Oregon we have spent over three decades testing hundreds of strains, spending countless hours picking the best varietals and preserving the strongest genetics and breeding them year after year.
For too long European, Canadian and American based seed banks have taken advantage of the everyday grower charging outrageous prices for seeds that may not even pop and genetics that haven’t even been stabilized. When you order from us you get guaranteed genetics at a price you can afford with quality service and handling.
Shipping time is 3-5 days for US based customers and 7-10 days for International customers. All packages are labeled with discretion
We accept all major credit cards. No bank/routing number required!
