Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Present Naturals

Present Naturals

Present Naturals CBD Oil

About this product

Present Naturals’ Oil contains one of nature’s best kept secrets: Cannabidol (CBD), a non-psychoactive cannabinoid that has been used around the world for centuries. Our custom formulation provides great bioavailability and is one of our premier products. Experience for yourself.

Product Facts:
Serving size: 500mg in a 30ml bottle or 5,000mg in a 60ml bottle
Active Ingredients: Full Spectrum CBD & Hemp Seed oil (fortified for results)
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!