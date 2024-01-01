Logo for the brand PRESSD Extracts

PRESSD Extracts

Pressed From Greatness
All categoriesCannabisConcentratesVaping

PRESSD Extracts products

15 products
Product image for 1 Gram Live Hash Rosin Concentrates: Prickly Pear
Rosin
1 Gram Live Hash Rosin Concentrates: Prickly Pear
by PRESSD Extracts
Product image for Live Hash Rosin Infused Pre Rolls: Honey Bananas
Pre-rolls
Live Hash Rosin Infused Pre Rolls: Honey Bananas
by PRESSD Extracts
Product image for Half Gram Disposable Vape: Grapes & Cream
Vape pens
Half Gram Disposable Vape: Grapes & Cream
by PRESSD Extracts
Product image for Half Gram Disposable Vape: Prickly Pear
Vape pens
Half Gram Disposable Vape: Prickly Pear
by PRESSD Extracts
Product image for Live Hash Rosin Infused Pre Rolls: Frozen Guava
Pre-rolls
Live Hash Rosin Infused Pre Rolls: Frozen Guava
by PRESSD Extracts
Product image for Live Hash Rosin Infused Pre Rolls: Grapes & Cream
Pre-rolls
Live Hash Rosin Infused Pre Rolls: Grapes & Cream
by PRESSD Extracts
Product image for Live Hash Rosin Infused Pre Rolls: Strawberry OG
Pre-rolls
Live Hash Rosin Infused Pre Rolls: Strawberry OG
by PRESSD Extracts
Product image for Half Gram Disposable Vape: Honey Banana
Vape pens
Half Gram Disposable Vape: Honey Banana
by PRESSD Extracts
Product image for 1 Gram Live Hash Rosin Concentrates: Frozen Guava
Rosin
1 Gram Live Hash Rosin Concentrates: Frozen Guava
by PRESSD Extracts
Product image for Live Hash Rosin Infused Pre Rolls: Prickly Pear
Pre-rolls
Live Hash Rosin Infused Pre Rolls: Prickly Pear
by PRESSD Extracts
Product image for 1 Gram Live Hash Rosin Concentrates: Grapes & Cream
Rosin
1 Gram Live Hash Rosin Concentrates: Grapes & Cream
by PRESSD Extracts
Product image for 1 Gram Live Hash Rosin Concentrates: Strawberry OG
Rosin
1 Gram Live Hash Rosin Concentrates: Strawberry OG
by PRESSD Extracts
Product image for 1 Gram Live Hash Rosin Concentrates: Honey Bananas
Rosin
1 Gram Live Hash Rosin Concentrates: Honey Bananas
by PRESSD Extracts
Product image for Half Gram Disposable Vape: Frozen Guava
Vape pens
Half Gram Disposable Vape: Frozen Guava
by PRESSD Extracts
Product image for Half Gram Disposable Vape: Strawberry OG
Vape pens
Half Gram Disposable Vape: Strawberry OG
by PRESSD Extracts