Prime Sunshine™ 1200mg Delta8 Tincture provides a rich delta8 cannabinoid formula, a wide terpene profile and grown by seedling under the sunshine! You can think of Delta-8 as a distant cousin to Delta-9 or commonly known as THC. Different than it's Delta-9 family member, Delta-8 has a lower psychoactive potency. That means it gives you pain-relieving, relaxing, and calming effects without causing much high. Delta 8 THC has many benefits and fewer side effects than Delta 9 THC; that is why we are so thrilled to introduce our Delta 8 THC tinctures line-up. Whether you take it sublingually or add it to your favorite beverages or foods, we are happy to provide yet another solution.



Please do not operate heavy machinery whilst taking Delta8 products.



Ingredients:



Delta8 Extracted hemp, Organic MCT Oil



