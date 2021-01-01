About this product

Prime Sunshine 100mg Infused Rice Krispy Treats are a delicious way to relieve pain and anxiety. Available in 6 delicious flavors and is infused with whopping 100mg dosage of Delta8 THC per serving!



Directions: Enjoy 1 treat per serving. Enjoy delicious comfort within 30 minutes to an hour.



Do not use Delta 8 while driving or operating heavy machinery.



Do not use if you are pregnant or breastfeeding.



Ingredients: Delta8 Distillate, Rice, sugar, hydrogenated vegetable oil (coconut and palm kernel oils), salt, red 40, yellow 6, turmeric oleoresin (color),

blue 1, yellow 5, blue 2, bha (to help protect flavor). vitamins and minerals: sodium ascorbate (source of vitamin c),ascorbic acid (vitamin c), niacinamide, reduced iron, zinc oxide (source of zinc), vitamin b6, vitamin a palmitate, riboflavin (vitamin b2), thiamin mononitrate (vitamin b1), folic acid, vitamin b12, vitamin d. ). Corn syrup, modified cornstarch, dextrose, water, contains less than 2% gelatin, tetrasodium pyrophosphate (whipping aid), natural and artificial flavor, pasteurized cream, Canola Oil, Lecithin from Soybeans (Non-Stick Agent), Dimethyl Silicone (For

Anti-Foaming), Rosemary Extract (Preservative).



Possible ALLERGENS: Tree Nuts, milk



