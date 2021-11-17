About this product

Enjoy FAST and Numbing relief with Prime Sunshine™ SPECIALLY formulated delta8 roll on. Enjoy a whopping 1500mg of THC power this product is for Topical use only. Our formula absorbs quickly into the skin, and with the power of Delta8 THC we have provided our customers the ease of relaxed muscles unlike any other topical product on the market. This product is great for sore muscles, back pain, inflammation and more. Relax and Enjoy with Prime Sunshine!



Directions: Apply to the affected area, let it absorb for 30 seconds and enjoy relief. Do not get product into the mouth, eyes, nostrils, open sores or membranes.



Why Choose Prime Sunshine?



We take pride in our natural, high-quality hemp. Our proprietary extraction process preserves the goodness of hemp in its natural glory and minimizes over-processing, bringing you wellness in its fullest form.



Our formula provides terpene and cannabinoid-rich hemp (such as CBD, CBC, CBG, CBN, etc.) for full spectrum wellness and plant-powered nutrition.



Explore Prime Sunshine's selection of products aimed at reducing pain, anxiety, sleep issues, depressions, seizure, and more. We offer something for everyone and our goal is to make it easy for you to add hemp to your daily routine and achieve your wellness goals. Our selection features both Delta-8 and CBD, including Tinctures, Gummies, Topicals/Pain Gels, Capsules, Vapes, and our popular Prime Pet Wellness line.



