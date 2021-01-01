About this product
Prime Sunshine™ 600mg Delta8 Tincture provides a rich delta8 cannabinoid formula, a wide terpene profile and grown by seedling under the sunshine! You can think of Delta-8 as a distant cousin to Delta-9 or commonly known as THC. Different than it's Delta-9 family member, Delta-8 has a lower psychoactive potency. That means it gives you pain-relieving, relaxing, and calming effects without causing much high. Delta 8 THC has many benefits and fewer side effects than Delta 9 THC; that is why we are so thrilled to introduce our Delta 8 THC tinctures line-up. Whether you take it sublingually or add it to your favorite beverages or foods, we are happy to provide yet another solution.
Please do not operate heavy machinery whilst taking Delta8 products.
Ingredients: Delta8 Extracted hemp, Organic MCT Oil
Please do not operate heavy machinery whilst taking Delta8 products.
Ingredients: Delta8 Extracted hemp, Organic MCT Oil
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Prime Sunshine CBD
PRIME SUNSHINE™ leads the CBD (cannabidiol) industry with uncompromising standards of quality of our plant-based cannabinoids and other wellness products. We focus on sustainable agronomics, coupled with our proprietary, certified, internationally pedigreed seed, yielding a FARM FRESH consistent, quality product.
Prime Sunshine™’s proprietary seed produces terpene rich, medium gold, “bud only” formulas. Sun kissed by day, moon struck by night- our plants are grown outdoors in order to allow mother nature to do her magic. Our seed is internationally pedigreed, proprietary and certified; it's what sets us apart from the crowd. Cultivated by hand with love from our family to yours. Our hemp provides many cannabinoids (CBD, CBC, CBG, and other beneficial phytocompounds) for this “bud only” full spectrum extract of plant-powered nutrition.
Prime Sunshine™’s proprietary seed produces terpene rich, medium gold, “bud only” formulas. Sun kissed by day, moon struck by night- our plants are grown outdoors in order to allow mother nature to do her magic. Our seed is internationally pedigreed, proprietary and certified; it's what sets us apart from the crowd. Cultivated by hand with love from our family to yours. Our hemp provides many cannabinoids (CBD, CBC, CBG, and other beneficial phytocompounds) for this “bud only” full spectrum extract of plant-powered nutrition.