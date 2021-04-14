About this product

Prime Sunshine’s proprietary seed produces terpene rich, medium gold, “bud only” formulas. Our signature seed is internationally pedigreed, proprietary, and certified. Sun kissed by day, moon struck by night- no clone grown in a greenhouse could replicate the richness achieved by mother nature. Cultivated by hand with love from our family to yours. Our hemp provides many cannabinoids (CBD, CBC, CBG, CBN, etc.) for a “bud only” full spectrum extract of plant-powered nutrition.

