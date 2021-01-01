Prime Sunshine CBD
Prime Sunshine CBD Tincture: Anti-Pain Formula
About this product
Buy two bottles and get the second bottle 50% off! Each dropper of our proprietary CBD pain relief formula delivers a potent dose of CBD along with a blend of natural plant terpenes that support the body's natural ability to recover from pain. Our CBD extract contains only buds and flowers -- no branches, leaves or stalks -- and is grown and produced on a single farm in the United States.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!