Logo for the brand Prime Sunshine CBD

Prime Sunshine CBD

Prime Sunshine CBD Tincture: Anti-Pain Formula

About this product

Buy two bottles and get the second bottle 50% off! Each dropper of our proprietary CBD pain relief formula delivers a potent dose of CBD along with a blend of natural plant terpenes that support the body's natural ability to recover from pain. Our CBD extract contains only buds and flowers -- no branches, leaves or stalks -- and is grown and produced on a single farm in the United States.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!