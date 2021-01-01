Loading…
Logo for the brand Prime Sunshine CBD

Prime Sunshine CBD

Prime Sunshine CBD Tincture: Sleep Formula

About this product

Buy two bottles and get the second bottle 50% off! Our proprietary CBD tincture for sleep alleviates anxiety by combining the power of CBD with several natural plant terpenes selected to promote restful sleep. From seed to sale and from the farm to your door, we grow our hemp and produce our CBD extracts on a single United States farm. You'll never find a purer CBD product anywhere.
