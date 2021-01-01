About this product

NEW! ALL-NATURAL HEMP-DERIVED DELTA 8 THC GUMMIES. THESE GUMMIES VEGAN, GLUTEN FREE AND MADE WITH NATURAL INGREDIENTS.

Each Delta 8 THC gummy is infused with 20mg of Delta 8 THC and is 3rd party lab tested. Made in the USA. 30ct bottle.



Do not drive or operate heavy machinery whilst taking Delta8 THC.



Do not take if pregnant or breastfeedings.



21+ to purchase.



INGREDIENTS:

Organic Glucose Syrup (wheat), Organic Cane Sugar, Pectin, Citric Acid, Ascorbic Acid, Natural Flavors, Natural Colors, Organic Concentrated Apple, Green Tea, Organic Carrot, Organic Pumpkin, Organic black Currant, Industrial Hemp



Why Choose Prime Sunshine?



We take pride in our natural, high-quality hemp. Our proprietary extraction process preserves the goodness of hemp in its natural glory and minimizes over-processing, bringing you wellness in its fullest form.



Our formula provides terpene and cannabinoid-rich hemp (such as CBD, CBC, CBG, CBN, etc.) for full spectrum wellness and plant-powered nutrition.



Explore Prime Sunshine's selection of products aimed at reducing pain, anxiety, sleep issues, depressions, seizure, and more. We offer something for everyone and our goal is to make it easy for you to add hemp to your daily routine and achieve your wellness goals. Our selection features both Delta-8 and CBD, including Tinctures, Gummies, Topicals/Pain Gels, Capsules, Vapes, and our popular Prime Pet Wellness line.



