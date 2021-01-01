About this product
300MG CBD Oil: 10mg CBD/1ML
Our beginner formula: Prime Sunshine™'s 300mg CBD Oil provides 10mg per mL and other beneficial plant compounds to support your good health. While this is our lowest concentration, it is a great starting point for anyone new to CBD that would like to start low and work their way up.
INGREDIENTS: FULL SPECTRUM HEMP EXTRACT, ORGANIC MCT OIL
About this brand
Prime Sunshine CBD
PRIME SUNSHINE™ leads the CBD (cannabidiol) industry with uncompromising standards of quality of our plant-based cannabinoids and other wellness products. We focus on sustainable agronomics, coupled with our proprietary, certified, internationally pedigreed seed, yielding a FARM FRESH consistent, quality product.
Prime Sunshine™’s proprietary seed produces terpene rich, medium gold, “bud only” formulas. Sun kissed by day, moon struck by night- our plants are grown outdoors in order to allow mother nature to do her magic. Our seed is internationally pedigreed, proprietary and certified; it's what sets us apart from the crowd. Cultivated by hand with love from our family to yours. Our hemp provides many cannabinoids (CBD, CBC, CBG, and other beneficial phytocompounds) for this “bud only” full spectrum extract of plant-powered nutrition.
