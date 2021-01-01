About this product
Not too sure about where to start with CBD? Prime Sunshine™’s 500mg CBD oil is a great starter option and a customer favorite, providing more than twice the CBD than our 300mg hemp CBD Oil extract. With 17mg per mL, this is a great option for someone looking to start low and incorporate CBD into their daily routine.
INGREDIENTS: FULL SPECTRUM HEMP EXTRACT, ORGANIC MCT OIL
About this brand
Prime Sunshine CBD
PRIME SUNSHINE™ leads the CBD (cannabidiol) industry with uncompromising standards of quality of our plant-based cannabinoids and other wellness products. We focus on sustainable agronomics, coupled with our proprietary, certified, internationally pedigreed seed, yielding a FARM FRESH consistent, quality product.
Prime Sunshine™’s proprietary seed produces terpene rich, medium gold, “bud only” formulas. Sun kissed by day, moon struck by night- our plants are grown outdoors in order to allow mother nature to do her magic. Our seed is internationally pedigreed, proprietary and certified; it's what sets us apart from the crowd. Cultivated by hand with love from our family to yours. Our hemp provides many cannabinoids (CBD, CBC, CBG, and other beneficial phytocompounds) for this “bud only” full spectrum extract of plant-powered nutrition.
