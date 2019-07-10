About this product
Suver Haze CBD flower is extremely aromatic and boasts a taste that is similar to sour apples. Spotlighted by wispy orange hairs, these dense buds were traditionally grown for its high resin content. Suver Haze effects are mostly calming. Bred by Oregon CBD, Suver Haze crosses their high-performance Suver #8 and Early Resin Berry. ... With a powerful aroma and flavor, Suver Haze offers notes of black pepper and sweet fruits.
Dominant Terpenes: Bisabolol, Carophyllene, Myrcene
Strain Type: Sativa
Strain Lineage: Ultra Haze x OG Kush
Prominent Cannabinoids: CBD, CBG, CBC
About this strain
Suver Haze
Bred by Oregon CBD, Suver Haze crosses their high-performance Suver #8 and Early Resin Berry. Parent strain Suver #8 grows well in many different climates all over the US, from Oregon to South Carolina, and when crossed with Early Resin Berry, Suver Haze yields higher and finishes quicker, making it an enticing choice for hemp farmers.
Suver Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
28 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
92% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
42% of people report feeling uplifted
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
57% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
50% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
39% of people say it helps with depression
About this brand
Prime Sunshine CBD
PRIME SUNSHINE™ leads the CBD (cannabidiol) industry with uncompromising standards of quality of our plant-based cannabinoids and other wellness products. We focus on sustainable agronomics, coupled with our proprietary, certified, internationally pedigreed seed, yielding a FARM FRESH consistent, quality product.
Prime Sunshine™’s proprietary seed produces terpene rich, medium gold, “bud only” formulas. Sun kissed by day, moon struck by night- our plants are grown outdoors in order to allow mother nature to do her magic. Our seed is internationally pedigreed, proprietary and certified; it's what sets us apart from the crowd. Cultivated by hand with love from our family to yours. Our hemp provides many cannabinoids (CBD, CBC, CBG, and other beneficial phytocompounds) for this “bud only” full spectrum extract of plant-powered nutrition.
