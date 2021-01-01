Pristine CBD
About this product
Available Strains:
Jack Herer - Sativa ( Energetic )
Tangie - Sativa ( Focused )
Sour Diesel - Sativa ( Euphoric )
Pineapple Express - Hybrid ( Happy )
GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) - Hybrid ( Creative )
Grape Ape - Indica ( Relaxed )
Blueberry Kush - Indica ( Sleepy )
Directions: Enjoy a 3-4 second draw for 1.5-2MG CBD
Each Pristine CBD vape cartridge contains strain specific terpenes derived from Cannabis allowing for a broad range of different effects closer to the plant than ever before.
Lab Tested to ensure pristine potency and purity. Each Batch Contains a Unique QR Code with lab tests completed after each batch to ensure a consistent product.
100 MG CBD - Zero THC
Pure Cannabis Derived Terpenes
Zero Cut Distilled Terpenes Only
(Battery not included, available in Accessories)
