About this product

Available Strains:

Jack Herer - Sativa ( Energetic )

Tangie - Sativa ( Focused )

Sour Diesel - Sativa ( Euphoric )

Pineapple Express - Hybrid ( Happy )

GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) - Hybrid ( Creative )

Grape Ape - Indica ( Relaxed )

Blueberry Kush - Indica ( Sleepy )



Directions: Enjoy a 3-4 second draw for 1.5-2MG CBD



Each Pristine CBD vape cartridge contains strain specific terpenes derived from Cannabis allowing for a broad range of different effects closer to the plant than ever before.



Lab Tested to ensure pristine potency and purity. Each Batch Contains a Unique QR Code with lab tests completed after each batch to ensure a consistent product.



100 MG CBD - Zero THC



Pure Cannabis Derived Terpenes



Zero Cut Distilled Terpenes Only



(Battery not included, available in Accessories)