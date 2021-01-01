ProCannaPix - Creative Marketing Services
About this product
ProCannaPix photo studio offers some of the best commercial photography in the industry today.
Prices range from $300-$1000 or more depending on amount of products.
ProCannaPix owner & creative lead Mason Lake strives to deliver the highest level creative imagery for any need a company might have.
With the industry growing & becoming more established it will become more important to stand out as a brand.
Advertising & marketing in national brand magazines have very high standards for imagery they will accept for advertisement or articles.
ProCannaPix guarantees to deliver imagery that will pass any magazines or ad agencies standards.
Owned & Operated by Mason Lake
in Portland, Oregon, USA.
ProCannaPix & Mason Lake are
Registered & Insured in the
State of Oregon (#156677495)
Insured by Hiscox
Mason Lake is certified in Oregon with
OLCC Marijuana Handling Permit
(H80U66)
Food Handlers Permit
(ORFC-1166703)
Photo Equipment is Sanitized to
Avoid Contamination.
ProCannaPix Studio Location is
Discreet & Under 24 Hour Surveillance
Full Resolution 30+ Megapixel Files
Formatted for All Needed Uses
Fast Turn Around Time
Available
