ProCannaPix is a creative media studio which focuses on producing top quality imagery for any business needs in the Cannabis & Hemp industries. Guaranteed to meet any standards for ad agencies or publications. Operated by 13 year photo vet Mason Lake who runs the business & is creative lead. We also have digital artists to offer Graphic Design & Illustrations for any advertising, marketing, web media or publication needs. Fully Insured & Registered in the State of Oregon & OLCC. Studio is under 24 hour video surveillance.