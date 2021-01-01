About this product

With ProcessPro’s comprehensive ERP solution - designed to manage all aspects of your operations from processing to inventory to financial data - you can efficiently meet compliance requirements while sustainably managing business growth. Our fully customizable and easy-to-use marijuana business software provides greater visibility and accountability into current business practices and is scalable to meet your needs. Use ProcessPro’s Cultivation Management System and integrated features to easily manage greenhouse operations with the ability to track to an individual plant and the plant growth stages, optimize growing conditions to increase yields, facilitate quality control testing and maintain recipes to deliver true seed-to-sale capabilities. The holistic solution provides the ability to track and manage each plant with a unique identifier, recording activity, costs and quality checks through the entire cultivation cycle, from propagation to harvest.