Logo for the brand Professor Snook's

Professor Snook's

CannaSalvation -- for Well-Being Without the High
All categoriesConcentrates

THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax

6 products
Product image for 2:1 Harlequin Restore CBDA and THCA Tincture 30ml
Solventless
2:1 Harlequin Restore CBDA and THCA Tincture 30ml
by Professor Snook's
Product image for 20:1 ACDC Ease CBDA Rich Tincture 15ml
Solventless
20:1 ACDC Ease CBDA Rich Tincture 15ml
by Professor Snook's
Product image for 2:1 Harlequin Restore CBDA and THCA Tincture 15ml
Solventless
2:1 Harlequin Restore CBDA and THCA Tincture 15ml
by Professor Snook's
Product image for 20:1 ACDC Ease CBDA Rich Tincture 30ml
Solventless
20:1 ACDC Ease CBDA Rich Tincture 30ml
by Professor Snook's
Product image for 1:1 Kumari Relief CBDA and THCA Tincture 30ml
Solventless
1:1 Kumari Relief CBDA and THCA Tincture 30ml
by Professor Snook's
Product image for 1:1 Kumari Relief CBDA and THCA Tincture 15ml
Solventless
1:1 Kumari Relief CBDA and THCA Tincture 15ml
by Professor Snook's