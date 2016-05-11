Loading…
Logo for the brand Progressive Treatment Solutions

Progressive Treatment Solutions

Cherry Limeade Disposable Vape 0.5g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD

Cherry Limeade effects

Reported by real people like you
36 people told us about effects:
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
44% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
30% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
2% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
2% of people report feeling headache
Depression
19% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
16% of people say it helps with stress
Lack of appetite
13% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!