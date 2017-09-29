About this strain
Purple Thai, also known as "Oregon Purple Thai" and "OPT," is a mostly sativa marijuana strain that crosses Highland Oaxacan Gold with Chocolate Thai.
Happy
67% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
60% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
58% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
4% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
18% of people say it helps with pain
17% | medium-high
0% | very low
