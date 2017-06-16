Progressive Treatment Solutions
Wild Thai Disposable Pen 0.5g
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
Wild Thailand effects
Reported by real people like you
24 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Energetic
54% of people report feeling energetic
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
45% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
12% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxious
8% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
16% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
12% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!