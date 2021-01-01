About this product

The single serving marijuana powder packet that dissolves when added to liquids. Brilliant! Simply pour Potshotz into your favorite beverage and sit back and let the party begin. The Potshotz stirs itself so watch it fizz until it fully dissolves. We’re proud to introduce the most versatile marijuana product ever created. Go ahead, chose the beverage that you really like and infuse it! Instead of purchasing expensive concoctions that frankly don’t taste very good, you can do it yourself. Imagine the possibilities that await your creative twist. Hot or cold, even carbonated, a Potshotz will work great in just about any drink; just make sure all the powder hits the liquid surface and not any foam or ice so it can activate. Potshotz works better than other edibles because it diffuses THC into the drink, coating your mouth and throat so it starts working while other edibles are being digested. This means you will feel the effects quicker than other types of infused products.