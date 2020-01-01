 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Prohibition Gold

About Prohibition Gold

Prohibition Gold has developed products that give you the power to infuse just about any food or beverage in a matter of seconds. We feel we have created the ultimate do-it-yourself marijuana products by finally giving you the freedom to determine when, where, and how you choose to imbibe. Simply add Potshotz™ to your favorite beverage or Topshotz™ to your favorite food and you’re ready for some devilishly good fun!

Available in

United States, Washington