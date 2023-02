Godbud x Shiskaberry cannabis strain is a 70/30 Indica dominant hybrid with a THC average of 20%. it tastes like sweet berries and fruity spices with earthy, skunk overtones. The aroma is more chocolate and earth with a spicily pungent exhale. Buds are small and light green with many pale amber hairs. It can treat nausea, stress, headaches, depression, and anxiety. Ideal for evening usage.

Show more