Orange Bud is a potent hybrid marijuana strain known to produce euphoric and creative effects. This strain contains a high amount of THC. Those who are new to cannabis should be careful when trying Orange Bud as it can be overpowering. Orange Bud features an aroma of orange and nectarines. Growers say this strain comes in dense buds and has orange hairs coating the surface. Flowering time for this strain is 8-9 weeks,