ProMED’s Isolate (THC Free) CBD Topical Creame Roll-On provides a rapid cooling feeling to freeze pain, perfect for seeking support. It contains 250mg of CBD cream in a 3fl oz (90) pump bottle, our CBD cream provides a very powerful delivery method for a significant amount of applications in a natural formula. Roll on CBD Topical Cream Freeze onto the affected area to feel the soothing effects of natural, CBD hemp oil with menthol to penetrate the outer layers of the skin. Our topicals are formulated with some of the most advanced ingredients in skincare. The most popular form of topical CBD is CBD cream which is most effective in higher concentrations like our 250mg CBD Freeze Roll-On Topical Cream formula.



ProMED CBD is a product line you can trust, with quality ingredients and a reliable manufacturing process.