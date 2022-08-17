About this product
ProMED’s Isolate (THC Free) CBD Topical Creame Roll-On provides a rapid cooling feeling to freeze pain, perfect for seeking support. It contains 250mg of CBD cream in a 3fl oz (90) pump bottle, our CBD cream provides a very powerful delivery method for a significant amount of applications in a natural formula. Roll on CBD Topical Cream Freeze onto the affected area to feel the soothing effects of natural, CBD hemp oil with menthol to penetrate the outer layers of the skin. Our topicals are formulated with some of the most advanced ingredients in skincare. The most popular form of topical CBD is CBD cream which is most effective in higher concentrations like our 250mg CBD Freeze Roll-On Topical Cream formula.
ProMED CBD is a product line you can trust, with quality ingredients and a reliable manufacturing process.
ProMED CBD is a product line you can trust, with quality ingredients and a reliable manufacturing process.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
ProMED CBD
At ProMED CBD, our focus is to research and develop innovative CBD hemp extracts then make them accessible worldwide. Our primary goal is to create diverse, high-quality hemp extracts with a broad profile of cannabinoids and other natural molecules found in hemp, while identifying their distinct properties. We are dedicated to producing the finest and purest CBD products while never compromising on quality. ProMED CBD uses whole-plant hemp extracts which are either Full-Spectrum (i.e. CBD w/ .3% THC and a natural balance of cannabinoids, flavonoids, and terpenes) or Isolated Crystalline Cannabidiol CBD.