ProMED’s FULL SPECTRUM CBD Gel Capsules are CBD suspended in MCT oil in encapsulated form for easy consumption. Our CBD capsules are available in strengths of 25mg in a 30-count bottle. Travel friendly and easy to swallow, these are perfect for an active lifestyle. Our CBD Gel Capsules can be taken morning or night for quick relief. CBD capsules or soft gels are a convenient way to take this popular supplement. There’s no need to taste the hemp, and you avoid the sugar found in edibles like CBD gummies. So, if you’re looking for an effective and tasteless way to consume CBD our Gel Capsules are the perfect product for you!



ProMED CBD is a product line you can trust, with quality ingredients and a reliable manufacturing process.