About this product
ProMED's ISOLATE CBD Sleep Tablets combine 25mg of CBD with 5mg of melatonin to provide a restful night's sleep. Our sleep tablets are in a 30 count bottle. Travel friendly and easy to swallow, these are perfect for an active lifestyle. Research has shown that CBD has the ability to reduce anxiety and pain, which can be helpful in reducing sleep difficulties and improving sleep quality.
ProMED CBD is a product line you can trust, with quality ingredients and a reliable manufacturing process.
0% THC | NON-GMO | MADE IN USA | TASTELESS | ODORLESS | NO PESTICIDES | LABORATORY TESTED
About this brand
ProMED CBD
At ProMED CBD, our focus is to research and develop innovative CBD hemp extracts then make them accessible worldwide. Our primary goal is to create diverse, high-quality hemp extracts with a broad profile of cannabinoids and other natural molecules found in hemp, while identifying their distinct properties. We are dedicated to producing the finest and purest CBD products while never compromising on quality. ProMED CBD uses whole-plant hemp extracts which are either Full-Spectrum (i.e. CBD w/ .3% THC and a natural balance of cannabinoids, flavonoids, and terpenes) or Isolated Crystalline Cannabidiol CBD.