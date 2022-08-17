About this product
Our DOG CBD oils are available in strengths of 500mg in 1fl oz bottles with a natural Flavor that is more and more popular among pets. Very picky pets can go with our unflavored and flavored CBD variance of DOG CBD Oils.
Our most popular product, ProMED FULL SPECTRUM CBD Oil Drops contains all-natural hemp compounds like aromatic terpenes, flavonoids, omega acids, phytonutrients, and other phytocannabinoids like CBDG and CBC. The 500mg relieves mild to severe pain.
This is a safe, effective, and easy to use way to consume CBD for your pet. Just drop the right amount on your pet's food or treat.
About this brand
ProMED CBD
At ProMED CBD, our focus is to research and develop innovative CBD hemp extracts then make them accessible worldwide. Our primary goal is to create diverse, high-quality hemp extracts with a broad profile of cannabinoids and other natural molecules found in hemp, while identifying their distinct properties. We are dedicated to producing the finest and purest CBD products while never compromising on quality. ProMED CBD uses whole-plant hemp extracts which are either Full-Spectrum (i.e. CBD w/ .3% THC and a natural balance of cannabinoids, flavonoids, and terpenes) or Isolated Crystalline Cannabidiol CBD.