Proof’s 1:1 full spectrum capsules are equal parts CBD and THC and provide a balance of mind and body, with all the benefits of CBD and the psychoactive impact of THC. Vegan, sugar-free, and gluten-free, these capsules are mixed with healthful raw coconut oil for maximum benefit and absorption. This product is great for those seeking stronger relief. Proof’s 1:1 is unique in the market with its very high potency of THC and CBD per bottle, and is always compassionately priced, so that their products combine real affordability along with high potency and unmatched quality.

Per dose (1 capsule): 10mg CBD & 10 mg THC

Per bottle (30 capsules): 300mg CBD & 300mg THC

Per bag (5 capsules): 50mg CBD & 50mg THC

Ingredients: Coconut MCT oil, cannabis oil.

