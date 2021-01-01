Proof
CBD + THC Infused Body Serum (1 oz)
About this product
Rich in THC and CBD, our potent body serum helps soothe aches and pains while restoring radiance to the skin. With a mixture of moisturizing oils, botanical extracts, and pure cannabis oil, this serum is ideal for calming all skin types. This serum has a gentle scent of almond and grapefruit. Use as a massage oil, a bath oil, a daily moisturizer, or for relieving aches and pains.
To learn more about our product strengths, ratios, and where you can buy Proof products, visit our website at proofextracts.com!
To learn more about our product strengths, ratios, and where you can buy Proof products, visit our website at proofextracts.com!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!