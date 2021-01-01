About this product

Rich in THC and CBD, our potent body serum helps soothe aches and pains while restoring radiance to the skin. With a mixture of moisturizing oils, botanical extracts, and pure cannabis oil, this serum is ideal for calming all skin types. This serum has a gentle scent of almond and grapefruit. Use as a massage oil, a bath oil, a daily moisturizer, or for relieving aches and pains.

To learn more about our product strengths, ratios, and where you can buy Proof products, visit our website at proofextracts.com!