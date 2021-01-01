About this product

Proof skincare products are formulated to provide healthier skin with the soothing, anti-inflammatory effects of full spectrum cannabis oil. Our face serum is perfectly moisturizing for all skin types, with generous amounts of THC and CBD. Full of botanical extracts, each serum is formulated for healthier skin. Great for both dry and oily skin, our formula is non-comedogenic, meaning it won’t clog pores.

