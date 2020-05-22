Proof THC-Rich tincture contains 33mg THC per dose, and should only be used by those seeking strong effects. This high THC tincture is a great alternative to smoking or vaping. This ratio is very psychoactive.



Per dose (0.5ml): 33mg THC

Per bottle (15ml): 1000mg THC

Ingredients: Medium-chain triglyceride (MCT) coconut oil, cannabis oil.

All Proof products are vegan, sugar free, gluten free, and cruelty-free, made by hand in their small facility in Northern California. Proof is a woman-owned and operated company that believes in the medical and therapeutic qualities of their products. Their "compassionately priced" model works so that those who need their products the most can afford them. Proof lifts up the community around it through volunteerism, philanthropy, and by doing business with other like-minded folks. Support small businesses.