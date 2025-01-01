We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Proper CBD
99%+ Pure CBD products
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Pets
THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax
5 products
Ingestible
Flavorless Tincture: 500MG's of 99% CBD
by Proper CBD
4.5
(
6
)
Ingestible
Mint Flavor Tincture: 500MG's of +99% CBD
by Proper CBD
4.8
(
5
)
Ingestible
Orange Flavor Tincture: 500MG's of +99% CBD
by Proper CBD
4.6
(
5
)
Ingestible
Flavored Set: Mint & Orange 500MG's each
by Proper CBD
4.4
(
5
)
Ingestible
Variety Pack: Flavorless, Mint, and Orange 500MG's each
by Proper CBD
5.0
(
4
)
Home
Brands
Proper CBD
Catalog
Concentrates