Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Proper Edibles NYC CBD

Proper Edibles NYC CBD

Family Pack 2900mg Full Spectrum CBD - Save $70

Buy Here

About this product

Provide options for your routine as you earn great savings and buy the Proper Edibles Family Pack.

1 Box of Ten Original Protein Bars - 100mg CBD each

1 Box of Ten Vegan Protein Bars - 100mg CBD each

6 Tubes of Six Dark Chocolate Meltaways - 150mg CBD each

That's 2900mg of Hemp-Derived CBD Oil and 260g of protein!

This family pack is a discounted price of the already discounted bulk packs, which means incredible savings for you!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!