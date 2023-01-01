About this product
The PROTEUS420 Cultivation is designed for cannabis cultivation operations. The module includes features for tracking plant growth, managing inventory and ensuring compliance with regulations.
With PROTEUS420 Cultivation, businesses can track plant growth from seed to harvest, including information on the strain, plant location, and growth stage. The provides businesses with data and analytics to help optimize operations by managing cultivation tasks, with features such as watering and feeding schedules. The system allows businesses to manage inventory in real time, including setting reorder points and generating purchase orders.
Compliance with regulations is a key feature of PROTEUS420 Cultivation. The system can help businesses adhere to state and federal regulations by including tracking plant growth, recording harvest data, and State reporting. Security features ensure that only authorized personnel have access to sensitive information.
The PROTEUS420 Cultivation provides businesses with access to comprehensive data and analytics, including reports on plant growth, inventory levels, and harvest yields. can help businesses streamline their operations, improve their yields, and ensure compliance with regulations.
With PROTEUS420 Cultivation, businesses can track plant growth from seed to harvest, including information on the strain, plant location, and growth stage. The provides businesses with data and analytics to help optimize operations by managing cultivation tasks, with features such as watering and feeding schedules. The system allows businesses to manage inventory in real time, including setting reorder points and generating purchase orders.
Compliance with regulations is a key feature of PROTEUS420 Cultivation. The system can help businesses adhere to state and federal regulations by including tracking plant growth, recording harvest data, and State reporting. Security features ensure that only authorized personnel have access to sensitive information.
The PROTEUS420 Cultivation provides businesses with access to comprehensive data and analytics, including reports on plant growth, inventory levels, and harvest yields. can help businesses streamline their operations, improve their yields, and ensure compliance with regulations.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
PROTEUS420 - Cannabis Business Software
Since 2008, PROTEUS420’s intuitive and adaptive ERP system has been delivering real-time data and business operational software to the cannabis industry.
PROTEUS420 is the ONLY single-source cannabis business software solution for Cultivation – Manufacturing – Distribution – Retail/POS – Delivery – Business Intelligence, and everything in between. Built for you and built to scale, our solution is TESTED, TRUSTED, and INDUSTRY-APPROVED by operators in every legal marketplace.
PROTEUS420 is your technology partner through all stages of growth.
Supporting all state reporting across legal states. Validated metrc integrator for over 12 years!
PROTEUS420 is Peace of Mind for your cannabis business.
PROTEUS420 is the ONLY single-source cannabis business software solution for Cultivation – Manufacturing – Distribution – Retail/POS – Delivery – Business Intelligence, and everything in between. Built for you and built to scale, our solution is TESTED, TRUSTED, and INDUSTRY-APPROVED by operators in every legal marketplace.
PROTEUS420 is your technology partner through all stages of growth.
Supporting all state reporting across legal states. Validated metrc integrator for over 12 years!
PROTEUS420 is Peace of Mind for your cannabis business.