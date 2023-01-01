About this product
PROTEUS420 Distribution provides businesses with a variety of tools and features that can help streamline distribution processes and improve overall efficiency with several key features, such as:
Order Management: Manage orders from start to finish, including order placement, processing, tracking, and delivery. This can help businesses streamline their order fulfillment processes and ensure that their customers receive their products on time.
Inventory Management: Track inventory levels in real-time, including both inbound and outbound shipments. This can help ensure having the products needed to fulfill orders and minimize the risk of stockouts or overstocking.
Compliance Management: This feature helps businesses avoid costly fines or penalties for non-compliance by helping ensure that they are complying with state and federal regulations related to distribution, such as licensing and reporting requirements.
Reporting and Analytics: Providing businesses with access to comprehensive data and analytics about their distribution operations, through sales data, inventory levels, and order fulfillment metrics can help make more informed decisions about distribution processes and identify areas where efficiency can be improved.
The PROTEUS420 Distribution is a powerful tool to streamline distribution operations and ensure that their products reach their customers in a timely and efficient manner by providing businesses with the tools and features they need to manage their orders, inventory, compliance, and reporting.
About this brand
PROTEUS420 - Cannabis Business Software
Since 2008, PROTEUS420’s intuitive and adaptive ERP system has been delivering real-time data and business operational software to the cannabis industry.
PROTEUS420 is the ONLY single-source cannabis business software solution for Cultivation – Manufacturing – Distribution – Retail/POS – Delivery – Business Intelligence, and everything in between. Built for you and built to scale, our solution is TESTED, TRUSTED, and INDUSTRY-APPROVED by operators in every legal marketplace.
PROTEUS420 is your technology partner through all stages of growth.
Supporting all state reporting across legal states. Validated metrc integrator for over 12 years!
PROTEUS420 is Peace of Mind for your cannabis business.
