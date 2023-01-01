PROTEUS420 Manufacturing is designed for cannabis manufacturing businesses including features for tracking inventory, managing production processes, and ensuring compliance with regulations.



PROTEUS420 Manufacturing has two components: PRODUCTION for businesses that grow their own cannabis, and PROCESSOR for businesses that process cannabis into products.



With PROTEUS420’s Manufacturing, businesses can track inventory in real-time, set reorder levels, and generate purchase orders for inventory optimization. PROTEUS420 helps businesses manage production processes, by scheduling production runs, managing raw materials and production inputs, and tracking production outputs.



Compliance with regulations is a key feature of PROTEUS420 Manufacturing. PROTEUS420 can help businesses ensure they are adhering to state and federal regulations, by tracking inventory, recording production data, and compiling state reporting. Security features ensure that only authorized personnel have access to sensitive information.



The PROTEUS420 Production Reporting includes a variety of report templates:



Inventory Reports: Businesses have real-time visibility into inventory levels which can help them identify which products are selling well and which may need to be discounted or re-marketed.



Yield Reports: Businesses can gain insight into the yield of cultivation or manufacturing processes. By analyzing these reports, businesses can identify areas where they can improve their processes to increase yields.



Compliance Reports: Compliance reports help businesses ensure that they are adhering to state and federal regulations by providing information on key compliance metrics, such as product testing, labeling, and reporting requirements.



Quality Control Reports: By providing information on factors such as potency, purity, and consistency, these reports help businesses ensure that their products meet their quality standards and can identify and correct issues with their processes.



PROTEUS420 Processing Reporting includes a variety of report templates:



Inventory Reports: Businesses have real-time visibility into inventory levels and can help identify which products are selling well and which may need to be discounted or re-marketed.



Production Reports: These reports provide businesses with insights into the production output of their manufacturing processes. Businesses can identify areas where they can improve their processes to increase their production output.



RECIPE REPORTING:



PROTEUS420 Recipe Reporting allows cannabis businesses to create and save product recipes that can be used to manufacture consistent and high-quality products. The recipes can be adjusted and updated as needed to improve the quality of the products or to create new products.



Once the recipes are created and saved in the system, businesses can generate reports with detailed information on the ingredients, quantities, and production processes used to create each product. By analyzing reports, businesses can optimize their production processes, ensure consistency in their products, and identify improvement areas.



The PROTEUS420 Recipe Reporting includes compliance reporting, which can help businesses comply with state and federal regulations. Reports are generated providing information on factors such as potency, purity, and consistency helps ensure that products meet the required state standards.

