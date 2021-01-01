About this product
The Terp surfer is like no other smoking pipe on the market and we're excited to make it available soon!
The vast majority of pipes are meant for combustion and have a single hole at the bottom of the bowl. The Terp Surfer uses swappable quartz cups that have 18 holes to spread the airflow evenly throughout the herb. This optimizes extraction and results in rich, dense vapor that’s loaded with flavor and medicine.
These cups are easily cleaned and can be pre-loaded with different blends for sampling, or for longer sessions with friends. The titanium docking ring mates perfectly with the Neo and is magnetically attached to the wood deck. The docking ring stays cool to the touch and can be removed for easier cleaning and storing your pipe. It also allows for readily sharing a bowl in a hygienic manner if your friend also has a Terp Surfer.
The Terp Surfer's wooden body is reminiscent of a surfboard that has great balance and sits comfortably in any size hand. The wood adds a beautiful, organic feel while also being an amazing insulator. This minimizes the build up and loss of essential oils due to condensation, resulting in less cleaning.
It is our plan to have a limited number available for Christmas 2021. If you sign up for our email list, we'll keep you up to date on its progress, any design changes, and you'll be the first to know when it's ready to order.
About the name
The Terp Surfer’s name is a reference to what you can do with your own breath when using the Neo. The airflow from your inhalation determines the taste and density of the aromatics and active ingredients. So, with a little practice, you can “surf” the full spectrum of flavors.As you may know, plants secrete terpenes from glands in order to repel predators and lure pollinators. These terpenes are volatile aromatic oils that give strains their distinctive flavors like citrus, berry, mint, and pine. There are as many as 100 different terpenes in a high quality flower, making it one of the most complex plants in the world!
Some terpenes promote relaxation and stress-relief, while others promote focus and acuity. They are believed to act in concert with each other and with cannabinoids to produce the “entourage effect”. Their differences can be subtle, but terpenes can add great depth to your appreciation of the flower. They may also add therapeutic value to cannabis, based on their unique properties.
Many terpenes are immediately destroyed or violently changed when exposed to the intense heat of a flame. But, the Neo heats your herb more gently so that the rich variety of terpenes can be preserved and appreciated…which is what we do when we “terp surf”.
The vast majority of pipes are meant for combustion and have a single hole at the bottom of the bowl. The Terp Surfer uses swappable quartz cups that have 18 holes to spread the airflow evenly throughout the herb. This optimizes extraction and results in rich, dense vapor that’s loaded with flavor and medicine.
These cups are easily cleaned and can be pre-loaded with different blends for sampling, or for longer sessions with friends. The titanium docking ring mates perfectly with the Neo and is magnetically attached to the wood deck. The docking ring stays cool to the touch and can be removed for easier cleaning and storing your pipe. It also allows for readily sharing a bowl in a hygienic manner if your friend also has a Terp Surfer.
The Terp Surfer's wooden body is reminiscent of a surfboard that has great balance and sits comfortably in any size hand. The wood adds a beautiful, organic feel while also being an amazing insulator. This minimizes the build up and loss of essential oils due to condensation, resulting in less cleaning.
It is our plan to have a limited number available for Christmas 2021. If you sign up for our email list, we'll keep you up to date on its progress, any design changes, and you'll be the first to know when it's ready to order.
About the name
The Terp Surfer’s name is a reference to what you can do with your own breath when using the Neo. The airflow from your inhalation determines the taste and density of the aromatics and active ingredients. So, with a little practice, you can “surf” the full spectrum of flavors.As you may know, plants secrete terpenes from glands in order to repel predators and lure pollinators. These terpenes are volatile aromatic oils that give strains their distinctive flavors like citrus, berry, mint, and pine. There are as many as 100 different terpenes in a high quality flower, making it one of the most complex plants in the world!
Some terpenes promote relaxation and stress-relief, while others promote focus and acuity. They are believed to act in concert with each other and with cannabinoids to produce the “entourage effect”. Their differences can be subtle, but terpenes can add great depth to your appreciation of the flower. They may also add therapeutic value to cannabis, based on their unique properties.
Many terpenes are immediately destroyed or violently changed when exposed to the intense heat of a flame. But, the Neo heats your herb more gently so that the rich variety of terpenes can be preserved and appreciated…which is what we do when we “terp surf”.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Prrl Labs, Inc.
We designed the Neo to be used in place of the pocket lighter on all of your devices to improve your enjoyment of flower.
You simply place it over your bowl where it heats your herb without burning it. The Neo prevents the ash and toxins that are created from combustion.
When you inhale, the warmed air from the Neo extracts the flavors, aromatics, and other active compounds so that you still enjoy the full spectrum of tastes and effects.
“As organic cannabis growing has improved, farms like ours pay special attention to every single input we use in the soil, as the microbial life in our living soil beds and the use of all plant based fertility enhances flavors in ways that traditional smoking often hides. These intricate flavor profiles deserve to be savored and enjoyed - which is precisely what the Neo is designed for." - Myron Chadowitz, President of Cannassentials - an award-winning organic cannabis farm based in Eugene, Oregon.
"I believe this is the perfect portable vaporizer for most people and can provide a wide range of possibilities for heavy users, light users, and complete novices. It’s also probably the best vaporizer (atomizer) to get people to make the switch from combustion to vaporization. The perks are that you can still use all of your current pieces....It's the tastiest, the most rewarding, and most similar to that of actually smoking cannabis which some people, myself included, miss." - Buzz Danklin, The Vaporizer Wizard (May 2021 Review)
"Whereas most vaporizers feature built-in temperature controls, the unique Neo allows you to control the level of vapor simply by using your breath, since it works with your existing pipe or bong. This allows your herbs to be heated only when you’re inhaling, which ensures you don’t waste any precious material when the device is heating or cooling down." - Naima Karp, Spy.com review (Sept. 2021)
You simply place it over your bowl where it heats your herb without burning it. The Neo prevents the ash and toxins that are created from combustion.
When you inhale, the warmed air from the Neo extracts the flavors, aromatics, and other active compounds so that you still enjoy the full spectrum of tastes and effects.
“As organic cannabis growing has improved, farms like ours pay special attention to every single input we use in the soil, as the microbial life in our living soil beds and the use of all plant based fertility enhances flavors in ways that traditional smoking often hides. These intricate flavor profiles deserve to be savored and enjoyed - which is precisely what the Neo is designed for." - Myron Chadowitz, President of Cannassentials - an award-winning organic cannabis farm based in Eugene, Oregon.
"I believe this is the perfect portable vaporizer for most people and can provide a wide range of possibilities for heavy users, light users, and complete novices. It’s also probably the best vaporizer (atomizer) to get people to make the switch from combustion to vaporization. The perks are that you can still use all of your current pieces....It's the tastiest, the most rewarding, and most similar to that of actually smoking cannabis which some people, myself included, miss." - Buzz Danklin, The Vaporizer Wizard (May 2021 Review)
"Whereas most vaporizers feature built-in temperature controls, the unique Neo allows you to control the level of vapor simply by using your breath, since it works with your existing pipe or bong. This allows your herbs to be heated only when you’re inhaling, which ensures you don’t waste any precious material when the device is heating or cooling down." - Naima Karp, Spy.com review (Sept. 2021)