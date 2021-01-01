Prūf Cultivar
About this product
CSG is bedecked with extra long narrow pistils that reach out from a chartreuse flower. Profuse amounts of resin and a subtle, but utterly unique nose help this plant to easily attract followers. With healthy amounts of limonene, linalool, and caryophyllene, it’s very chemo-diverse and a rockstar of high overall levels. With calming, earthy flavor, its high-resin content and utterly unique nose is sure to be a hit.
Primary terpene: Myrcene 8.42
Secondary terpene: Caryophyllene 2.62 mg/g
THC: 22.7-25.7% | CBD: <LOQ%
Flavors: Earthy, Musky, Woody
Effects: Relaxation, Euphoria, Focus
Primary terpene: Myrcene 8.42
Secondary terpene: Caryophyllene 2.62 mg/g
THC: 22.7-25.7% | CBD: <LOQ%
Flavors: Earthy, Musky, Woody
Effects: Relaxation, Euphoria, Focus
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!