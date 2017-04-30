About this product
*Sales Tax Included in Price
About this strain
Grape Krush (or Grape Crush) is an indica-heavy hybrid strain with just enough sativa to keep the high energizing and smooth. This plant was bred by DJ Short to be an outdoor grower, but with the right TLC, Grape Krush delivers indoors as well. The strain comes from Blueberry parents and inherited their purple to blue coloring and their namesake berry flavor. Grape Krush plants flower in 8-9 weeks, and the buds are intended to produce a slow-moving high that relaxes the body and inspires the mind.
Grape Krush effects
Reported by real people like you
84 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
36% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
25% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
40% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Prūf Cultivar
Prūf Cultivar uses cutting-edge cannabis cultivation technology, led by an expert team passionate about strain maintenance to preserve an essential human element in the process. Each of our strains is thoughtfully chosen to accentuate flavors and deliver a unique experience. We combine high-tech facilities with high-touch methods to overturn conventions and establish an elevated vision for the cannabis industry.