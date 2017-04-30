Grape Krush (or Grape Crush) is an indica-heavy hybrid strain with just enough sativa to keep the high energizing and smooth. This plant was bred by DJ Short to be an outdoor grower, but with the right TLC, Grape Krush delivers indoors as well. The strain comes from Blueberry parents and inherited their purple to blue coloring and their namesake berry flavor. Grape Krush plants flower in 8-9 weeks, and the buds are intended to produce a slow-moving high that relaxes the body and inspires the mind.