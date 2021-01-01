Prūf Cultivar
Pineapple Zest fills the shoes of the widely loved pineapple category. Juicy fruit and attenuated effects, this is a legacy plant that came from Mikey, our propagation manager. Optimized and sweet like sugar, golden Maui sun, this one is sure to delight.
Primary terpene: Myrcene 5.33
Secondary terpene: Caryophyllene 3.01 mg/g
THC: 22.3-27.4% | CBD: <LOQ
Flavors: Pineapple, Funk, Sweet
Effects: Relaxing, Uplifting, Euphoric
