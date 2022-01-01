About this product
The Chamoy gummy is finally on deck! Check out our new vibrant latin-inspired gummy this candy has so many layers you might got lost in the Chamoy madness. The spice on this candy is subtle and not overpowering whether you are a local or not the Chamoy gummy is for everyone! This candy is adult use/rec ready stay tuned for our medical dosage soon to be released!
About this brand
Pucks Cannabis Confections
Pucks cannabis confections was founded in Prescott Valley, Az in 2016. We are most well known for our German style or Black Forest gummies. Every single product is made completely from scratch using our recipes developed to work specifically with Cannabis not just for flavor but for the delivery of Cannabinoids.